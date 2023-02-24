Macron told when they will make constitutional changes on the status of Corsica

PARIS, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would continue discussions on the status of Corsica, which could be enshrined in the constitution at the end of next summer, Agence French President Emmanuel Macron said he would continue discussions on the status of Corsica, which could be enshrined in the constitution at the end of next summer, Agence France Presse reported.

“Emmanuel Macron told MPs that he has no taboo or predetermined decision regarding the future status of Corsica, adding that he is ready to make changes in his constitutional reform after the summer,” the media reported.

It is noted that the negotiators must “formulate proposals that should fit into the draft constitutional reform that the president wants to carry out after the summer” in order to submit it for discussion in 2023-2024.

The question of Corsica’s secession from the republic remains unacceptable to the government.

The fourth largest island in the Mediterranean, Corsica, has changed hands many times over its long history. In 1755, the island once again became free, the Corsican Republic was proclaimed on it. But already in 1768, Corsica finally became part of France

For many years, the island has been trying to achieve autonomy. Among the highest priority issues for Corsican leaders are: obtaining legislative powers in the economic and social fields, recognizing the Corsican language as official, amnesty for independence fighters – members of the National Liberation Front of Corsica (FNLC), some of whom are wanted or behind bars.

Gilles Simeoni, leader of the Pro Corsica party, which won the elections in 2017, said that Corsica is striving for autonomy, not independence.

In February 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out against granting the inhabitants of Corsica a special status, refused to revise the tax system and rejected proposals to recognize the Corsican language as official.