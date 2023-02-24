Warn African countries before the arrival of Cyclone Freddy | News

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned this Friday that Cyclone Freddy will arrive in the course of this day on the coast of continental Africa after having left seven dead and almost 80,000 affected in Madagascar.

Cyclone Freddy leaves seven dead in Madagascar

Forecasts suggest that the hurricane will touch the mainland at some point between the cities of Beira and Inhambane, in Mozambique, which represents a threat to coastal populations due to the possibility of waves of up to nine meters.

The United Nations meteorological agency indicated that the forecasts highlight the probability that the cyclone will affect Mozambique with torrential rains of up to 400 millimeters in a period of 72 hours.

Similarly, the WMO also warned that the impacts of the phenomenon could be felt in other southern African countries, such as Zimbabwe and South Africa, where up to 300 millimeters of rainfall is forecast to fall in 48 hours.

The rains associated with the meteorological event could cause floods and floods due to the saturation of the soils caused by a recent wet season with persistent rainfall.

According to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (Bngrc) of Madagascar, when crossing that territory the cyclone had winds of about 130 kilometers per hour. Meanwhile, more than 3,000 flooded homes were reported.

This hurricane is an exceptional phenomenon that has not been witnessed since the year 2000 due to the long distance of its journey and its long duration, since its formation began on February 6 off the northwestern coast of Australia.

