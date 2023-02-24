|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“The Chinese Foreign Minister suggested two weeks ago at the Munich Security Conference that China would come up with a peace plan. Today we know this plan, and it seems that there is nothing in it that Ukraine could accept. So Ukraine will have to study this plan But I assumed that there would be no solution based on this plan,” Levits said in an interview with Bloomberg.
11:40
The State Duma called China‘s proposals on Ukraine a positive declaration
Earlier, adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, after the publication of the PRC’s plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, said that any proposals should include “a return to the 1991 borders.”
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement with Beijing‘s position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the document posted on the official website of the department contains 12 points. The document, in particular, notes that it is necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality, the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or even expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all nations should be taken seriously and given due consideration.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier that Wang Yi shared with the Ukrainian side the key points of the plan for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, after receiving the document, Kyiv intends to study the plan and draw conclusions.
Zelensky said in December 2022 that the withdrawal of Russian troops to the 1991 borders was the only way to end the hostilities in Ukraine. A RIA Novosti source in Moscow, commenting on Zelensky’s words, noted that if he wants to return to 1991, he should not talk about borders, but about a neutral and non-bloc status, fraternal relations with Russia – everything that was destroyed by Kiev and led to a crisis .
12:12
Chinese Foreign Ministry responded to criticism of the plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report