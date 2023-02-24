SIMFEROPOL, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Rogov, said that only breaking through a land corridor with Russia can guarantee the security of Pridnestrovie.

Ukraine has stepped up preparations for the invasion of Transnistria, which poses a threat to Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Armed Forces will adequately respond to this, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

“There is no doubt that the Zelensky regime is preparing an attack on Pridnestrovie. And this preparation did not begin yesterday. The only guarantee for the security of Pridnestrovie, which today is an enclave of the Russian world surrounded by enemies, can only be breaking through a direct land corridor with Russia And for this, it is necessary to completely liberate the Kherson, Nikolaev and Odessa regions,” Rogov told RIA Novosti.

Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that on the wave of nationalism, Moldova would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.