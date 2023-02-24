Real estate of enterprises allegedly connected with Russia arrested in Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported that in the Chernihiv region, the property of enterprises allegedly connected with Russia, for the production of fabrics worth more than $37 million, was seized.

“In the Chernihiv region, at the request of the prosecutors, the real estate of the enterprises of the Russian Federation for more than 1.37 billion hryvnias (more than 37 million dollars – ed.) was arrested,” the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said in a message on the telegram channel.

According to him, the company was engaged in the manufacture of fabrics, purchasing raw materials in Belarus. Products were supplied, including to the markets of Russia and Belarus. According to the office of the Prosecutor General, the owner of the company is a citizen of the Russian Federation, who allegedly transferred part of the income to accounts in Russian banks to finance the activities of a group of companies. In the office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, such activities were regarded as “financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine.”