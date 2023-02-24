|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin believes that the conflict in Ukraine is likely to end through negotiations.
“Most likely, this will end with some kind of negotiations,” Austin said in an interview with CNN.
He also said that the United States intends to continue to help Kyiv while it is trying to “get control over the territories of the state” and while Ukrainian troops are fighting.
The Russian Federation earlier sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect. Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
