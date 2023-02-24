NATO agreed with Erdogan on a meeting on the membership of Sweden and Finland

ANKARA, February 24 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced an agreement with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on a meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership in mid-March.

To date, Sweden and Finland’s applications to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – these are Hungary and Turkey. Negotiations with Turkey to ratify the Nordic application are expected to resume in the coming weeks.

“An agreement has been reached with President Erdogan to hold a trilateral meeting between Turkey, Sweden and Finland in mid-March,” Anadolu news agency quoted Stoltenberg as saying.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said that Ankara was resuming the trilateral mechanism for the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO, the next meeting is expected in Brussels.