Tehran called on Kyiv to refrain from media provocations against Iran

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Iran expects Ukraine to refrain from provocations against it and show professionalism in international relations, Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“We hope that <…> Ukraine will refrain from discussing provocative and sensitive topics related to Iran in the media, and professionally approach the relations between the two countries,” he said.

The diplomat noted that Tehran and Kyiv have friendly relations, but their quality has declined due to the Ukrainian crisis and the fact that the Kiev authorities were “under the influence of the political approach and pressure of Western countries.” Nevertheless, Iran is counting on the normalization of relations, he added.

Political ties are a two-way street, Kanaani said, but the counterproductive stance of some Ukrainian politicians expressed in the media does not help to resolve misunderstandings.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also touched upon Iran’s accusations that it allegedly helps Russia with weapons. He noted that so far no one has presented convincing evidence and authoritative documents on this matter, even at the November meeting of the bilateral commission of technical specialists from Ukraine and Iran.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied the accusations of the West, which claims that Iran is supplying Russia with drones for military operations in Ukraine. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, all these statements remain unsubstantiated. The Kremlin noted that they did not have data on Iranian weapons – according to the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, Russian equipment with Russian names is used in the special operation.