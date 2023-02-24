Steinmeier criticized China’s plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

BERLIN, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The usefulness of China‘s initiative for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is questionable, China needs to stand in line with other UN countries, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in his speech on Friday.
“Any constructive proposal that will lead to a just peace is welcome. Whether peace on China will play such a constructive role is still in question. If so, then China should speak not only with Moscow, but also with Kiev,” he said. .
The German president believes that it is not the West that should join China‘s peace initiative, but China should join the “outweighing majority of nations” under the auspices of the UN.
Steinmeier’s speech was broadcast on the website of his department.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement with Beijing‘s position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the document posted on the official website of the department contains 12 points. The document, in particular, notes that it is necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality, the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or even expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all nations should be taken seriously and given due consideration.
