In Ukraine, members of the board of a bank owned by a Russian were searched

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine reported searches at the members of the board and the supervisory board of the bank, the beneficial owner of which is Russian businessman Evgeny Giner. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine reported searches at the members of the board and the supervisory board of the bank, the beneficial owner of which is Russian businessman Evgeny Giner.

“SBI officers searched the members of the board and the supervisory board and the office of a commercial bank. Its beneficial owner is a Russian citizen, president of the Russian football club CSKA Evgeny Giner,” the State Bureau of Investigation said in a Telegram channel.

November 25, 2022, 18:05 State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine conducted searches at the enterprises of the oligarch Zhevago, media write

According to the department, the searches were carried out as part of a check on “the legitimacy of the bank receiving and using financial preferences in the amount of more than 1.6 billion hryvnias” ($43.3 million).

As noted in the state bureau, by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 19 last year, sanctions were imposed on Giner for a period of 10 years.

According to data from open sources, Giner is the owner of the Ukrainian First Investment Bank (PINbank).