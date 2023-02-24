Japanese PM reacts to Russia’s suspension of participation in START

|Fact-checking
TOKYO, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Japan is extremely concerned about Russia’s suspension of participation in START, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference in Tokyo.
“I express my strong concern that this week President (of the Russian Federation Vladimir) Putin announced the suspension of participation in the START Treaty. The discussion of nuclear weapons reduction is becoming increasingly important, we will promote it within the G7,” Kishida said.
The President of the Russian Federation on February 21 in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, NATO’s combined strike potential.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
