MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The Verkhovna Rada has denounced an agreement with the Russian Federation on cooperation in the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.
“Parliament denounced all agreements with the Russian Federation on the Sea of Azov! (Bill – ed.) No. 0182 – denunciation of the agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on cooperation in the use of the Sea of u200bu200bAzov and the Kerch Strait. For – 303,” Zheleznyak wrote in his Telegram channel.
The agreement was signed in 2003. In particular, it provides for the freedom of navigation of vessels flying the flags of Ukraine and Russia, Russian-Ukrainian cooperation, including joint activities in the field of navigation, including its regulation and navigational and hydrographic support, fishing, and protection of the marine environment.
