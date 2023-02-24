Ukraine denounced agreements with Russia on cooperation in the Sea of ​​Azov

The Verkhovna Rada has denounced an agreement with the Russian Federation on cooperation in the use of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Kerch Strait, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

“Parliament denounced all agreements with the Russian Federation on the Sea of ​​Azov! (Bill – ed.) No. 0182 – denunciation of the agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on cooperation in the use of the Sea of ​​u200bu200bAzov and the Kerch Strait. For – 303,” Zheleznyak wrote in his Telegram channel.