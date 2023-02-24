NATO concerned about the possibility of China supplying weapons to Russia

|Fact-checking
BRUSSELS, February 24 – RIA Novosti. NATO has not seen any data on the supply of weapons by China to Russia, but is concerned about “signals” that allegedly indicate a possible intention of such deliveries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
“We have not seen any lethal weapons transfers from China to Russia, but we have seen signals of the possible intention of Russian military transfers. China should not do this, it would be supporting an illegal invasion and a violation of international law … We are closely monitoring what China is doing. It would be a very big mistake,” Stoltenberg said during a visit to Estonia.
Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the United States, not China, continuously supplies weapons to the battlefield of the Ukrainian conflict, and that Washington should stop spreading misinformation and shifting responsibility to others. At the same time, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, accused the West of double standards in the issue of China‘s arms supplies to Russia, since the West itself is arming Ukraine.
