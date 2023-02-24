New humanitarian aid arrives in Syria after earthquake | News

Several planes with humanitarian aid arrived at the Damascus airport in Syria on Thursday after the earthquake that shook the country on February 6 and has left more than 5,900 deaths in the Arab country.

Syrian authorities reported the arrival of an Emirati aid plane loaded with 105 tons and 700 kilograms of food, as well as an Armenian shipment with 36 tons and 600 kilograms of relief materials.

From Bahrain, a first shipment arrived in Damascus with 38 tons of medical supplies for those affected by the earthquake, while the German Red Cross sent 40 tons and 239 kilograms of humanitarian aid to Damascus International Airport.

With 25 tons, it arrived at the Latakia International Airport for those affected by the earthquake, aid from the United Arab Emirates, a country that had recently sent more than 43 tons of products to the Damascus Airport on February 21, and to the Aleppo Airport. two planes with 55 tons.

Likewise, an Emirati plane arrived in the city of Aleppo with 25.4 tons of food and other products, while a Libyan plane from Benghazi arrived at the Latakia International Airport with 14 tons of humanitarian aid.

