Chinese Foreign Ministry warns of cold war mentality

BEIJING, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. The persistence of the Cold War mentality will inevitably lead to confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday. The persistence of the Cold War mentality will inevitably lead to confrontation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday.

“Despite the fact that more than 30 years have passed since the end of the Cold War, the zero-sum game mentality of the Cold War is still prevalent,” the diplomat said.

04:49 China condemned the politicization of the world economy

According to him, although the Berlin Wall was demolished, there is still a wall marked by ideology. “If the Cold War mentality is not abandoned, it will inevitably ignite the fire of confrontation and cause new crises,” Wang added.

Wang Wenbin stressed that NATO, being a “product of the Cold War”, not only did not cease to exist with its end, but continued to expand and even reached the Asia-Pacific region, provoking contradictions.

The diplomat noted that the United States declares respect for the sovereignty of Ukraine, but at the same time arbitrarily violates the sovereignty of other countries and speculates around the Taiwan issue, grossly interfering in China ‘s internal affairs.

03:10 In China, on the example of a European country, they showed what friendship with Russia gives

“Such double standards are widely resisted and opposed by the international community. China will firmly stand on the side of peace, dialogue and historical justice, will continue to promote peace and negotiations, work with the international community to play a constructive role and contribute to promoting political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis,” Wang Wenbin summed up.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement with Beijing ‘s position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the document posted on the official website of the department contains 12 points. The document, in particular, notes that it is necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality, the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or even expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all nations should be taken seriously and given due consideration.