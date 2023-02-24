Zelensky invited to NATO summit

|Fact-checking
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had invited Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the alliance’s summit this July in Vilnius.
“I invited … Zelensky to the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. I really hope that he will be able to attend in person, but, of course, this will depend on the situation,” Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Tallinn.
According to him, NATO’s position on Ukraine’s membership in the alliance remained unchanged. “We have stated many times that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, but at the same time, the first step towards this is to ensure the preservation of Ukraine as an independent nation,” the Secretary General explained.
He added that the question of membership would not arise if there was no sovereign and democratic Ukraine.
