Zelensky invited to NATO summit

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had invited Volodymyr Zelensky to take part in the alliance’s summit this July in Vilnius.

“I invited … Zelensky to the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. I really hope that he will be able to attend in person, but, of course, this will depend on the situation,” Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Tallinn.

According to him, NATO’s position on Ukraine’s membership in the alliance remained unchanged. “We have stated many times that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, but at the same time, the first step towards this is to ensure the preservation of Ukraine as an independent nation,” the Secretary General explained.