MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. More than 40 percent of Poles surveyed said they were most afraid of an increase in the wave of refugees from Ukraine and the transfer of the conflict to Poland, showed the results of a study for Rzeczpospolita.

“The conflict in Ukraine has a multifaceted impact on Poland. It was worth surviving the difficult experience of the pandemic, when hostilities began. The point is not that the Poles have a collective fear of an armed conflict and its spread to the territory of the country. They are simply afraid of losing the acquired resources, and these fears are causing tension in Polish society,” Professor Piotr Dlugosh from the Pedagogical University of Krakow commented on the results of surveys commissioned by the Armed Conflict Research Laboratory in Ukraine at the Institute of Journalism and International Relations.

The study shows that 42 percent of respondents are dissatisfied with the increase in the flow of refugees from Ukraine to Poland. Another 37 percent note a growing dislike for Ukrainian refugees. Every fourth respondent changed his attitude towards Ukraine for the worse, as the conflict caused an economic crisis in Poland.

Almost half of the respondents, writes Rzeczpospolita, do not know what they will do in the event of a military attack on Poland, but 31 percent of respondents said they would collect the most valuable things and flee abroad.

Since the beginning of the Russian special operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, more than seven million Ukrainians have arrived in Poland. Refugee status gives them the right to receive a variety of material assistance.