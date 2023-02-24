China exposes its position on solving the war in Ukraine | News

China exposed this Friday its position for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for dialogue and respect for the sovereignty of countries.

Through a document, the Chinese Foreign Ministry proposed twelve points to advance a peaceful solution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which this Friday marks its first year.

Among the points, Beijing advocates that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries be “effectively defended.”

“All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community,” he stresses.

He also invited Ukraine and Russia to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and reach a general ceasefire.

China called for resolving the humanitarian crisis in the regions most affected by the conflict, for this reason it requested that humanitarian operations must follow the principles of neutrality and impartiality and not politicize them.

In addition, he requested support from the UN to facilitate the coordination and distribution of aid to conflict zones.

In the text, the Chinese government maintains that unilateral sanctions cannot resolve the armed conflict, they only create new problems.

“China opposes unilateral sanctions not authorized by the UN Security Council.” In the same way, it asks that the relevant countries stop abusing them and the “jurisdiction of long arms”.

Beijing also warned that nuclear weapons should not be used in this conflict. “Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must never be fought. The threat or use of nuclear weapons must be opposed,” the document added.

Likewise, the text stressed the need to protect civilians: “The parties to the conflict must strictly respect international humanitarian law and avoid attacking civilians or civilian installations.”

China tried to position itself as a neutral party in this conflict although it maintains its diplomatic and financial support for Moscow but has refrained from getting involved militarily or sending weapons.

