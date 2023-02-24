In Ukraine, the organizers of the transfer of men abroad were detained

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. A group of district administration officials, a hospital and a law enforcement officer were detained in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine, they are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of men liable for military service abroad, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported. A group of district administration officials, a hospital and a law enforcement officer were detained in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine, they are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of men liable for military service abroad, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported.

Departure of men aged 18 to 60 from Ukraine for the period of martial law is prohibited. Martial law in Ukraine was introduced until May 19.

“The SBI officers, with the assistance of the national police in the Carpathian region, exposed the criminal scheme of transporting people across the border, which was organized by officials of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional administration, the Bohorodchansk hospital and a law enforcement officer,” the State Bureau of Investigation said on its Telegram channel.

According to the agency, those liable for military service were offered to travel to Europe outside the checkpoints. Those who had children were offered false certificates of disability, as a result of which the father, as guardian, had the right to take the child abroad for “treatment”.

“Such services cost an average of 5-6 thousand US dollars per person. Five attempts to illegally cross the border were previously documented,” the agency added.

Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine is considered a crime in the field of state border protection, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to nine years, if the removal was organized for money.