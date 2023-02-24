China responded to a question about its readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine

|Fact-checking
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement with Beijing‘s position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the document posted on the official website of the department contains 12 points. The fourth point is devoted to peace negotiations. The Chinese side emphasizes that dialogue and negotiations are the only real way out of the Ukrainian crisis. The need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is noted.
“All efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported,” the diplomat said, answering RIA Novosti’s question about whether China is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Wang Wenbin stressed that China will continue to work with the international community on the basis of the Chinese document on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in order to play a constructive role.
China opposes abuse of unilateral sanctions
