The Russian Embassy in Australia criticized the “spy stories” in the media

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Australia called the publication about "Russian spies" in the Sydney Morning Herald an attempt to show "the best possible" work of the Australian intelligence services.

“It’s no secret that the secret services go to great lengths to present themselves in the best possible way. Nothing fits this better than the fantasy of how the alleged “Russian spy circle” was successfully eliminated after, of course, months of hard work “, the embassy said in a comment.

Earlier this week, the Director-General of the Australian Security and Intelligence Organization (ASIO), Mike Burges, delivered his annual report, saying that over the past year, his staff had identified and expelled a “hive of spies” from Australia. At the same time, the countries whose spies were discussed were not named at all.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald published an article the day before, signed by Nick Mackenzie, stating that over the past six months, individuals from Russia’s “spy circle” have been “quietly expelled from Australia and their visas have been canceled” as a result of ASIO’s counter-espionage efforts.

“These stories are usually circulated through so-called investigative journalists and are necessarily summed up by saying ‘they (spies) were good, but ASIO was better’. That’s what Nick Mackenzie’s opus was about. We don’t think it deserves further comments,” the Russian embassy concluded.