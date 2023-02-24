Prime Minister of Poland will visit Kyiv

WARSAW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki is heading to Kyiv, General Secretary of the Law and Justice party Krzysztof Sobolevsky said.

“According to my information, the prime minister is going to Kyiv and, perhaps, will take part in the meeting there, today a solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada will take place,” he said.

According to Sobolevsky, Morawiecki is going to Kyiv with an expression of support and to talk about the agreements adopted during the visit of US President Joe Biden to Poland.