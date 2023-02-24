Hersh: Snowden is the only one in the NSA spoke about the violation of freedom of speech there

Former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden was the only person in the US National Security Agency (NSA) who spoke openly about the violation of the rules of freedom of speech by the agency, said the American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, in an interview on RT.

According to Hersh, the NSA was forbidden to listen to the conversation of Americans without a court order, but then this rule was changed, and everyone knew about it and preferred to remain silent, except for Snowden.

“Snowden, a man who was involved in technology, not politics, was rejected. At that time, the NSA employed somewhere around 25,000 people. I know that this number is higher, but let’s say that about 10% directly knew about changing these important rules, and of all those several thousand people, only one person spoke openly about a direct violation of one of the most sensitive principles of the American constitution – the right to free speech, which will not be monitored without a court order, “he stressed.