Hersh: Snowden is the only one in the NSA spoke about the violation of freedom of speech there

Snowden in June 2013 initiated a major international scandal by handing over to the Washington Post and Guardian newspapers a number of classified materials about the surveillance programs of the US and British intelligence services on the Internet. After that, he flew to Hong Kong, and from there to Moscow , where for some time he was in the transit zone of the Sheremetyevo airport. After refusals from a number of other countries, Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum for a year on the condition that he cease his activities against the United States . In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit in Russia, subsequently he was issued an indefinite residence permit, and in September 2022, Snowden received Russian citizenship.