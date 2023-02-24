Remains of Burkinabe’s historic leader Thomas Sankara buried | News

The remains of the former president of Burkina Faso Thomas Sankara and the twelve collaborators who died with him in a coup d’état 35 years ago were buried this Thursday at the place where they were assassinated in Ouagadougou.

According to the Burkina Faso Government Information Service, despite the fact that the Sankara family disapproved of this location, “the funeral ceremony took place in sobriety in the presence of Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachimson Kyelem de Tambela, the different families of the victims and of the different authorities represented”.

Last Tuesday, Sankara’s family announced in a statement that they would not attend the funeral and that they would not be represented either.

In their speeches, the representative of customs, Christian and Muslim chaplains paid tribute to the deceased and called for the “reconciliation of the daughters and sons of the nation for a peaceful Burkina Faso.”

President Thomas Sankara and his companions were assassinated on October 15, 1987 at the headquarters of the so-called Accord Council. He had risen to power in 1983 in a coup organized with Blaise Compaoré, then his best friend and his comrade-in-arms.

His death occurred after a coup commando, led by his successor Compaoré, stormed his office. The charismatic leader stood out as a pan-Africanist and a revolutionary, inspired by figures like the Cubans, Fidel Castro, and Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

The investigation into his murder was blocked from when Compaoré replaced Sankara as head of state until October 2014, when the former leader resigned and went into exile in the neighboring Ivory Coast due to civil unrest against him.

A military court began in October 2021 a historic trial for the murder of Sankara and his twelve companions and delivered its verdict on April 6, sentencing the three main accused of the assassination, including Compaoré, to life imprisonment.

