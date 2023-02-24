The United States may send a nuclear aircraft carrier to exercises with South Korea

|Fact-checking
SEOUL, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. South Korea and the United States are holding consultations on the participation of an American nuclear aircraft carrier in the alliance’s joint exercises in March, Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources.
In March, for the first time since 2018, joint South Korea and the United States exercises Freedom Shield, which will include field maneuvers, combat simulations and war games, are to be held in full scale for the first time.
According to the agency, in case of a positive decision on the issue, the US Nimitz-class aircraft carrier may take part in the exercises. The South Korean Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed this information.
“The deployment of key US military assets took place in close consultation between South Korea and the United States,” the agency said.
Last year, the United States sent the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan to exercises with South Korea and Japan. Last November, South Korea and the United States also agreed to increase the frequency and intensity of deployment of US strategic forces on the peninsula.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
