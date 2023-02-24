WASHINGTON, February 24 – RIA Novosti. One of the main problems of the One of the main problems of the United States is related to drug cartels, it would cost only a small part of the money allocated to Ukraine to solve it, said presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“We could solve the problem with the Mexican cartels, which are the main engine of the fentanyl crisis, for a fraction of the money we spend in Ukraine,” Ramaswamy tweeted.

06:01Special military operation in Ukraine U.S. says it sees no signs of misappropriation of aid to Ukraine

He emphasized that the US military must solve the only problem above others – to protect their native land.

Ramaswamy stressed that his foreign policy priorities would be to “declare independence” from China and exterminate the Mexican drug cartels.

Earlier, an Indian-American businessman announced his candidacy for the 2024 elections.

Nearly 107,000 people died from overdoses in the United States in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.