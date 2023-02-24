North Korean Foreign Ministry warns US of consequences of hostilities

|Fact-checking
SEOUL, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. The continuation of US hostile actions against the DPRK, including military exercises and the deployment of strategic weapons on the Korean Peninsula, can be perceived as a declaration of war on North Korea, said the head of the DPRK Foreign Ministry Department for US Affairs, Kwon Jong-geun, whose statement was published by the DPRK Central News Agency (KCNA). ).
Earlier, Japan requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the missile launches of North Korea on February 18 and 20. The meeting took place on Monday.
The diplomat said that the DPRK considers the very fact of the discussion in the UN Security Council “the legitimate right of a sovereign state to self-defense” to be outrageous, strongly protests and condemns the convening of the meeting. He noted that the United States and South Korea held exercises at the Pentagon on the use of extended deterrence, in fact, a “rehearsal for a nuclear war” against the DPRK, they organize visits to the US nuclear submarine base, and involve strategic weapons in exercises on the Korean Peninsula. Kwon Jong Geun called it “an unforgivable challenge”, noting that Washington is ignoring Pyongyang’s position, unilaterally strengthening its military alliance, but denying North Korea’s right to self-defense.
“The only way to break the vicious cycle of escalating military tensions on and around the Korean Peninsula is to take clear, actionable measures, including the U.S. abandoning its pledge to deploy strategic assets in South Korea and ending all joint military exercises against the DPRK. The U.S. must cut its own nose that the further continuation of their hostile and provocative acts against the DPRK, despite our repeated protests and warnings, can be considered a declaration of war against the DPRK,” the statement said.
Kwon Jong-geun also promised “strong countermeasures” against the UNSC if it continues to be a “pressure tool” and, subservient to the US, discuss the DPRK’s legitimate right to self-defense instead of condemning the US actions.
South Korea, Japan and the United States conducted a February 22 missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan on February 22. On the same day, South Korea and the United States held an extended deterrence command and control exercise at the Pentagon and agreed to hold another round soon. On Thursday, February 23, the participants in the exercises were to visit the base of American nuclear submarines on the southeast coast of the United States. It was also reported that American strategic bombers took part in the joint exercises of the Air Forces of Seoul and Washington in February, and in March an American nuclear aircraft carrier could again arrive on the Korean Peninsula to participate in the exercises.
The DPRK, in turn, launched January 1 and February 20 missiles of super-large multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and on February 18 launched the Hwaseong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. The rocket was launched along a hinged trajectory, that is, at a vertical angle, it reached an altitude of 5768 km and flew 989 km in 4015 seconds and fell into the Sea of Japan. North Korea called the launch a “sudden exercise.” This is believed to be the first time that Pyongyang, without preparation or warning, has ordered its military to launch a North Korean ICBM. Also on Friday, North Korea said it had conducted exercises to launch “strategic cruise missiles.”
