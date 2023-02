North Korean Foreign Ministry warns US of consequences of hostilities

South Korea, Japan and the United States conducted a February 22 missile defense exercise in the Sea of ​​ Japan on February 22. On the same day, South Korea and the United States held an extended deterrence command and control exercise at the Pentagon and agreed to hold another round soon. On Thursday, February 23, the participants in the exercises were to visit the base of American nuclear submarines on the southeast coast of the United States . It was also reported that American strategic bombers took part in the joint exercises of the Air Forces of Seoul and Washington in February, and in March an American nuclear aircraft carrier could again arrive on the Korean Peninsula to participate in the exercises.