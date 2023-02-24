North Korean Foreign Ministry warns US of consequences of hostilities

SEOUL, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. The continuation of US hostile actions against the DPRK, including military exercises and the deployment of strategic weapons on the Korean Peninsula, can be perceived as a declaration of war on North Korea, said the head of the DPRK Foreign Ministry Department for US Affairs, Kwon Jong-geun, whose statement was published by the DPRK Central News Agency (KCNA). ).

“The only way to break the vicious cycle of escalating military tensions on and around the Korean Peninsula is to take clear, actionable measures, including the U.S. abandoning its pledge to deploy strategic assets in South Korea and ending all joint military exercises against the DPRK. The U.S. must cut its own nose that the further continuation of their hostile and provocative acts against the DPRK, despite our repeated protests and warnings, can be considered a declaration of war against the DPRK,” the statement said.