Electoral material distributed in Nigeria ahead of elections | News

The Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC, for its acronym in English) began on Thursday to distribute ballots to polling stations for the elections that will take place this Saturday to elect the president and vice president, the House of Representatives and the Senate .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nigerian Armed Forces guarantee security in elections

INEC Resident Election Commissioner in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, noted that “this is one of INEC’s critical moments: collecting these sensitive materials, ballots and results sheets from the Central Bank of Nigeria in Lagos here to move them to the twenty areas of local governments of the state”.

More than 93 million registered voters will elect the next president to replace the current president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is completing his second and last four-year term in accordance with the provisions of the Magna Carta.

Although 18 candidates are participating in the presidential race, according to the polls, only Bola Tinubu, from the Congress of All Progressives (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labor Party.

Candidates will seek to win the presidency more than 25 percent of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the 36 states. If this condition is not met by any of the candidates, the elections will be repeated before the following 21 days between the two that obtained the most votes.

Given the insecurity caused by the still active groups of Boko Haram, the Islamic State in the Province of West Africa (ISWAP) and local criminal gangs, the Armed Forces will deploy troops throughout the country to try to guarantee peaceful elections.

In turn, the elections in the demographic giant of sub-Saharan Africa will be marked by the complex economic situation where four out of ten people live below the poverty line.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source