China condemned the politicization of the world economy

“It is necessary to ensure the stability of production chains and supply chains, all parties must properly protect the existing global economic system, resist its politicization, turning it into a tool and using it as a weapon,” the document says.
China presented principles for resolving the Ukrainian crisis
It is noted that it is necessary to work together to reduce the side effects of the crisis, to counter the obstacles to international cooperation in the field of energy, finance, food and trade, which are detrimental to global economic recovery.
