Chinese Foreign Ministry called the only way out of the Ukrainian crisis

BEIJING, February 24 – RIA Novosti. Dialogue and negotiations are the only way out of the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations, according to a document published on Friday with China‘s position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian issue.
“Dialogue and negotiations are the only feasible way out of the Ukrainian crisis,” the document says.
China opposes abuse of unilateral sanctions
It is emphasized that “it is necessary to encourage and support all efforts contributing to the peaceful settlement of the crisis.”
It is also noted that the international community should provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
“The international community must take the right course to promote peace and advance negotiations, help the parties to the conflict open the door to a political solution to the crisis as soon as possible, and create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations,” the document says.
It adds that “China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.”
