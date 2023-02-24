Chinese Foreign Ministry condemns threats to use nuclear weapons

BEIJING, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. It is necessary to counteract the use and threats of the use of nuclear weapons, according to a document on China‘s position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
On Friday, the official website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a statement on China‘s position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. There are 12 items in the document.
“Nuclear weapons cannot be used and a nuclear war cannot be waged. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons must be countered,” the statement said.
The document also emphasizes that China opposes the development and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.
China presented principles for resolving the Ukrainian crisis

