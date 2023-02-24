5.0 magnitude earthquake registered in Hatay, Türkiye | News

The Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported this Thursday on a magnitude 5.0 earthquake in the province of Hatay (south), one of the most affected by the earthquakes on February 6.

Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 43,556

Through its web portal, the entity specified that the telluric movement was registered in the Defne district at 6:53 p.m. (local time) and had a depth of 9.76 kilometers.

For his part, the governor of Hatay, Rahmi Doğan, quoted by Anadolu agency, declared that no major material damage or victims have been reported after the event.

The day before, the Minister of the Interior, Süleyman Soylu, indicated that the total death toll from the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that occurred on February 6 rose to 43,556.

In turn, the AFAD explained that it continues to send tents to the areas affected by the earthquakes, installing more than 329,000 so far, the majority in the provinces of Hatay and Kahramanmaraş.

