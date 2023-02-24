The White House assessed the readiness of Russia’s nuclear forces

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The United States sees no change in Russia’s nuclear readiness and maintains regular direct contact with Moscow on the subject, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
“Actually, at this stage, we see no change in the readiness of Russia’s nuclear forces and do not consider it necessary to make any changes in the readiness of our own forces,” Sullivan said on CNN. Thus, he answered the question of whether Washington admits that the escalation of tension around Ukraine could reach a new stage and encourage Moscow to use next-level weapons.
01:22
US forced Russia to suspend START, expert says
Sullivan added that the US maintains regular and direct contacts with Russian counterparts in order to avoid possible miscalculations in this regard.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
