Trump’s son proposes Ukrainian solution to “Chernobyl in Ohio” problem

A freight train derailed in Ohio on February 3 carrying dozens of wagons full of hazardous chemicals. The accident caused a fire followed by an explosion. This led to the release of hazardous substances into the atmosphere.

Despite calls from the authorities to remain calm, American environmental activists have expressed concern about the spread of hazardous substances in water and air. Emergency services had to evacuate about one and a half thousand citizens from houses adjacent to the accident site. According to the Washington Post, some of the residents are afraid to return, and many outside the evacuation zone have also left their homes.