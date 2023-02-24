|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. In order for US President Joe Biden to pay attention to the environmental disaster in Ohio, the city of Eastern Palestine must be renamed East Kiev, former President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.
“If East Palestine, Ohio, was called East Kiev, then Biden would have sent billions of dollars in aid there long ago,” Trump Jr. suggested.
A freight train derailed in Ohio on February 3 carrying dozens of wagons full of hazardous chemicals. The accident caused a fire followed by an explosion. This led to the release of hazardous substances into the atmosphere.
Despite calls from the authorities to remain calm, American environmental activists have expressed concern about the spread of hazardous substances in water and air. Emergency services had to evacuate about one and a half thousand citizens from houses adjacent to the accident site. According to the Washington Post, some of the residents are afraid to return, and many outside the evacuation zone have also left their homes.
