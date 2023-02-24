Hungary will oppose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry, Szijjártó said

UN, February 24 – RIA Novosti, Alan Bulkaty. The European Union will continue to try to impose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry, but Hungary will never agree to this, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“We had to fight hard, and we will have to fight a lot in the future, judging by the development of events, so that the nuclear industry does not fall under sanctions. Some member states of the European Union are desperately putting forward initiatives for sanctions against Rosatom, for sanctions against partners of Rosatom, company executives and to limit nuclear cooperation between Russia and EU member states,” Szijjártó said.

“This is something we will never agree to. This is something we will definitely veto if such items are included in any sanctions measures,” he stressed.

According to him, during the development of the 10th EU sanctions package, there were very strong attempts to impose sanctions on the nuclear power industry of the Russian Federation, but Hungary did not allow this.

Earlier media reported that Hungary, which depends on Russia to maintain its nuclear sector, as well as France , Bulgaria and Belgium do not support the idea of ​​​​imposing restrictions on the Russian nuclear industry and the lucrative diamond business, which Kiev calls for. Among the member countries of the union, the Baltic countries, especially Lithuania, are in favor of introducing more stringent restrictions.

It was noted that the adoption of sanctions requires unanimity on the part of all 27 member countries. The biggest objections again come from Budapest, which is asking for some names to be removed from the forthcoming document, as well as opposing a proposal to make the renewal of sanctions, which has hitherto happened once every six months, become an annual event.

The new package of sanctions, which is planned to be adopted, as the media wrote, is intended to harm the military and technology sector of the Russian Federation through export restrictions for 10 billion euros. In addition to new restrictions on trade between the EU and Russia, which will affect about 47 electronic components for missiles, drones and helicopters, the document now being discussed in capitals includes measures to prevent sanctions evasion and better monitor their implementation. For example, it is planned to oblige banks to publish information about identified assets, as well as initiatives to use frozen Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine.

The EU failed to agree on Thursday the tenth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, negotiations will continue on Friday.

Since the end of February last year, the EU has already approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. Currently, personal EU sanctions against Russia apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the country will cope with the sanctions pressure that the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow noted that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of sanctions against the Russian Federation. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been heard more than once that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.