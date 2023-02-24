China urged to comply with the agreement on the transportation of grain across the Black Sea

BEIJING, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. All parties must comply with the agreement on the transportation of grain through the Black Sea, according to a document published on Friday with China‘s position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian issue, distributed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
“All parties must equally comply with the agreement on the transportation of grain across the Black Sea, signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, and support the important role of the UN in this matter,” the document says.
China condemned the politicization of the world economy

It is noted that the initiative of international cooperation in the field of food security, proposed by China, can provide a real solution to the problem of the global food crisis.

