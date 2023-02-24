China urged to comply with the agreement on the transportation of grain across the Black Sea

|Fact-checking
“All parties must equally comply with the agreement on the transportation of grain across the Black Sea, signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, and support the important role of the UN in this matter,” the document says.
It is noted that the initiative of international cooperation in the field of food security, proposed by China, can provide a real solution to the problem of the global food crisis.
