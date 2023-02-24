US to announce major aid package to Ukraine, CNN reports

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The United States will announce a new $2 billion aid package to Ukraine on Friday, CNN reports.
“The[U.S. President Joe]Biden administration is expected to announce another $2 billion for the Ukraine Defense Support Initiative,” the channel said, citing an unnamed official.
It is noted that the new assistance package does not involve the allocation of equipment from the Pentagon’s warehouses and will become an order for manufacturers. The channel points out that it will take “much longer” to deliver such equipment, but the change in approach also shows that the United States is committed to providing long-term assistance to Kyiv.
The Russian Federation earlier sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect. Lavrov stated that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
