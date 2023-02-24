|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“The Orban government actively develops relations with Russia, China and other countries and actively promotes the diplomatic practice of “opening to the East.” This balanced, pragmatic and pluralistic foreign policy has greatly contributed to the improvement of Hungary’s diplomacy, economy and international influence, and also strengthened the position of Orban and his party FIDES (“Hungarian Civil Union.” – Approx. ed.)”, – said the author of the article.
In his opinion, thanks to cooperation with Russia and China, Budapest can say “no” to such major powers as the United States and European countries. Hungary also believes that the West is responsible for unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, the observer noted.
“Hungary is unique in that it opposes not only the “decoupling” from the Russian economy, but also the military support of Ukraine and its entry into NATO,” Chen Jishuai added.
Earlier, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said it would not agree to send weapons to Kyiv. Orban noted that peace in Ukraine will come when the United States wants it. Budapest has repeatedly stated that negotiations between Moscow and Washington are necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>
February 20, 17:14
Hungary and China should support multipolarity, Wang Yi says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report