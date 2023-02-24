The congressman called the reason for drawing the United States into the world war

WASHINGTON, February 24 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s irrational hatred of Russia will drag the US into the war, says Republican Congressman Paul Gosar.

“Both[Deputy Secretary of State Victoria]Nuland and Blinken have a deep-seated irrational hatred of Russia and seek to drag the US into another world war,” Gosar tweeted.

He agreed with the American billionaire Elon Musk, who the day before blamed Nuland for the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.

“These are dangerous fools who will achieve our death,” Gosar wrote.