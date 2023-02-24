China presented principles for resolving the Ukrainian crisis

BEIJING, Feb 24 – RIA Novosti. In resolving the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality and respect the legitimate security interests of all countries, according to a document on China‘s position on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
Today, the official website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry published a statement on China‘s position regarding the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. There are 12 items in the document.
“(It is necessary) to abandon the Cold War mentality. The security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be achieved by strengthening or even expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and give them due consideration,” the first paragraph of the statement reads.
In addition, Beijing called for the restoration of direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev as soon as possible.
“There are no winners in wars and conflicts. All parties should maintain rationality and restraint, not add fuel to the fire, not exacerbate contradictions, prevent the Ukrainian crisis from further aggravating or even getting out of control, support the advancement of Russia and Ukraine towards each other, to resume direct dialogue as soon as possible,” the document emphasizes.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. According to President Vladimir Putin, its ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.
