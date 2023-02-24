|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. It is increasingly difficult for the Western media to hide the information that the majority of Russians support their president, François Asselino, leader of the French Popular Republican Union party and political commentator, wrote on Twitter.
“Two hundred thousand people in -15 degrees came to the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow to support Putin. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the US and European media to hide that the vast majority of the Russian population supports Putin,” the politician wrote.
He also added, not without irony, that it is unlikely that in such frosty weather the French would go to the Stade de France to listen to French President Emmanuel Macron.
On Wednesday, a concert was held at Luzhniki, which was attended by Vladimir Putin, who delivered a speech and congratulated the Russians on the upcoming February 23.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
