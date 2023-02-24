Ukraine began to prepare for the invasion of Transnistria, the Ministry of Defense reported

MOSCOW, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The Kyiv authorities have stepped up preparations for the invasion of Transnistria, which poses a threat to Russian peacekeepers, the Ministry of Defense reported on its Telegram channel. The Kyiv authorities have stepped up preparations for the invasion of Transnistria, which poses a threat to Russian peacekeepers, the Ministry of Defense reported on its Telegram channel.

“The Kiev regime has stepped up preparations for an invasion of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic. As previously reported, this action of the Ukrainian armed forces will be carried out in response to the alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Pridnestrovie,” the statement says.

The department noted that now near the Ukrainian-Pridnestrovian border, a significant accumulation of personnel and Ukrainian military equipment, the deployment of artillery at firing positions, as well as an unprecedented increase in flights of unmanned aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are recorded.

The implementation of this provocation, as emphasized in the ministry, poses a direct threat to the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Transnistria on legal grounds.

“The Russian armed forces will adequately respond to the impending provocation of the Ukrainian side,” the Defense Ministry added.

The Ministry of Defense announced the preparation by the Kyiv authorities of an armed provocation against Pridnestrovie on Thursday morning. According to the defense ministry, militants from the Azov nationalist group* will also be involved in it. As a pretext for the invasion, Ukraine plans to stage an “offensive of Russian troops” from the territory of the PMR, for which the saboteurs will change into Russian military uniforms.

Transnistria, 60 percent of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that the republic would join Romania on the wave of nationalism. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, the region became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau. Peace in the conflict zone is supported by joint peacekeeping forces, including the task force of Russian troops, the successor to the 14th Combined Arms Army, which was transferred under the jurisdiction of Russia after the collapse of the USSR.

