They report a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Tajikistan | News

The European Seismological Center for the Mediterranean recorded a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Tajikistan, near the border with China‘s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Wednesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 43,556

The earthquake, which had a depth of 77 kilometers, occurred at 5:37 am local time (00:37:40-UTC), while data provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) indicates a depth of 20.52 km.

The epicenter was located near the town of Murgab, which has approximately 8,000 inhabitants. In this sense, the China Seismic Network Center located the magnitude of the telluric movement at 7.2.

With 38.073 °N north latitude and 73.208°E east latitude, the earthquake has so far left no significant affected areas, nor loss of human life.

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock was felt in the region about 20 minutes after the initial quake, even though it was anticipated that “little or no populations” would be exposed to landslides from the quake.

The earthquake that occurred in Tajikistan is another of the phenomena that have occurred in February, although the most devastating have taken place in Türkiye and Syria.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source