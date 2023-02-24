The UN did not accept the Minsk amendment to the anti-Russian resolution

UN, February 23 – RIA Novosti. The UN General Assembly did not accept Belarus’ amendments to the Western draft of an anti-Russian resolution calling on member countries not to send weapons to the conflict zone in Ukraine, as well as to condemn the recent statements by a number of Western leaders about the Minsk agreements, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

In order for the amendments to be adopted, they had to gain two-thirds of the votes of those present.

An emergency special session is being held at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, during which a draft anti-Russian resolution on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine” will be considered. According to the text, the General Assembly reaffirms the commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, demands that the Russian Federation immediately withdraw all its troops, and calls on Moscow to immediately stop strikes on civilian infrastructure. There is no similar call to Kyiv in the document, just as there are no calls to stop the shelling of Donbass. The document “calls on Member States (UN) and international organizations to redouble their support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter.”

The Delegation of Belarus proposed two amendments to the text.

The First Amendment, among other things, proposed to remove from the text the requirement for the Russian Federation to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. At the same time, the amendment intended to leave “a call for a cessation of hostilities.”

In addition, Minsk proposed to condemn in the text of the resolution the statements of “certain leaders of the Normandy format contact group regarding their true intentions in the course of developing a package of measures to implement the Minsk agreements,” which do not correspond to the goal of a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The second amendment called for the addition of a call to “commence peace negotiations” into the text. Minsk also suggested adding a provision stating that the General Assembly “calls on member countries to refrain from sending weapons to the conflict zone.”

The amendment also called on UN countries to address the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, including “reasonable security concerns among member countries.”