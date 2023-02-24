North Korea conducts exercises to launch strategic cruise missiles

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. North Korea has conducted exercises to launch strategic cruise missiles, the Yonhap news agency reports, citing North Korean media.
Four Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles were reportedly launched from the northeastern city of Gimchaek towards the Sea of Japan.
“Four strategic cruise missiles accurately hit their target in the Sea of Japan, flying in elliptical and figure-of-eight orbits for about 2,000 kilometers,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a statement.
According to the statement, the exercises clearly demonstrated the “combat readiness” of the DPRK’s nuclear forces.
