North Korea conducts exercises to launch strategic cruise missiles

World / Leave a Comment
  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. North Korea has conducted exercises to launch strategic cruise missiles, the Yonhap news agency reports, citing North Korean media.
Four Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles were reportedly launched from the northeastern city of Gimchaek towards the Sea of ​​Japan.
“Four strategic cruise missiles accurately hit their target in the Sea of ​​Japan, flying in elliptical and figure-of-eight orbits for about 2,000 kilometers,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a statement.
According to the statement, the exercises clearly demonstrated the “combat readiness” of the DPRK’s nuclear forces.
Yesterday, 08:24

North Korea could already deploy Hwaseong-15 missiles, expert says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking  Autentic  DMCA  Report

#CMIO.ORG

Leave a Comment