US unveils new package of sanctions against Russia

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the sanctions will be announced by US President Joe Biden, who will meet virtually with G7 colleagues and Vladimir Zelensky.

The Wall Street Journal previously wrote that the sanctions would affect about 200 individuals and entities, including “a number of Russian governors and family members of Russian government employees.” According to the publication, restrictions are also being imposed against entities associated with the military-industrial complex, technology companies and “networks involved in sanctions evasion.”