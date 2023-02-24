US unveils new package of sanctions against Russia

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 24 – RIA Novosti. The United States will unveil a new package of anti-Russian sanctions on Friday, US administration officials said.
According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the sanctions will be announced by US President Joe Biden, who will meet virtually with G7 colleagues and Vladimir Zelensky.
The Wall Street Journal previously wrote that the sanctions would affect about 200 individuals and entities, including “a number of Russian governors and family members of Russian government employees.” According to the publication, restrictions are also being imposed against entities associated with the military-industrial complex, technology companies and “networks involved in sanctions evasion.”
US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that Chinese companies cooperating with the Russian Federation and a number of Russian banks would be subject to sanctions. According to her, the new sanctions package, which the United States is synchronizing with partners in the G7, is “very closely and deliberately” focused on closing the possibilities for bypassing existing restrictions.
