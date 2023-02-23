|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 24 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden must answer three questions to win back Americans’ trust and support for aid to Ukraine, wrote Hill columnist Liz Peake.
“During his trip (to Poland. – Ed.), the US President talked about the conflict in Ukraine to the Poles and those who are in Kiev. But when was the last time he spoke to the Americans? When was the last time he held a press conference about our strategy in Ukraine?” the author was outraged.
In her opinion, the first question that the American leader must answer is what is Washington’s plan and does NATO allies have a strategy for Ukraine? As an example, she cited the Vietnam War, in which American soldiers “fought with their hands tied behind their backs,” followed by defeat.
The second question to Biden, the columnist linked with “notorious corruption” in Ukraine.
“Our money is being stolen?” Peak asked.
She added that the funds provided to Kyiv need more careful oversight.
“The third question Americans should ask is: at what point do we say “enough”? How much is the Biden administration willing to spend on the conflict in Ukraine? billion limit? Three hundred?” she asked.
Western countries constantly talk about the fact that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and increase the supply of weapons and military equipment. Moscow has repeatedly stated that military assistance does not bode well for the Kyiv authorities and only prolongs the conflict, and transport with weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
