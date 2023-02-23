Report fire at uranium processing plant in the US | News

US authorities confirmed Wednesday a fire at the uranium processing facility located in a US Homeland Security complex.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia asks UN for commission to investigate attack on Nord Stream

However, the authorities of the burned place, the Y-12 National Security Complex, located in the city of Oak Ridge in Tennessee, assured that there were no injuries or radioactivity escaped.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the processing area, but it was contained at the time and did not spread.

In the video, the reporter assures that there is no danger of radiation release.

*The US Department of Energy Center is located in the suburb of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, next to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. pic.twitter.com/LyT8TH1f0g

— Omar Jose Marcano (@marcanoomarjose)

February 22, 2023

Despite this, the local media detailed that the building and several areas near the site were evacuated due to the high risk that it could have become a tragedy.

The Y-12 is a facility designed to guarantee the safety of nuclear weapons developed in the US, as well as storing materials of this type and feeding the country’s naval reactors.

This advanced complex is strategic within the Nuclear Security Enterprise of the US Department of Energy.

It is worth mentioning that so far in February there have already been several incidents related to the transport of chemicals and dangerous substances, some without much significance like the one on Wednesday, but others such as the derailment of a train in Ohio on the 3rd ended unleashing an environmental catastrophe.

For example, on February 15, a chemical truck overturned in Arizona. The next day a hazardous material train derailed in Michigan. On the 20th, a metal factory exploded in Ohio and the next day another explosion was recorded at an industrial complex in Florida.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source