SIMFEROPOL, February 24 – RIA Novosti. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet said that the UN, having become an instrument of US influence, has lost the meaning of existence in its current format.

The UN General Assembly previously adopted an anti-Russian resolution prepared by Western countries. 141 countries voted in favor of the resolution, seven opposed, and 32 abstained. The resolution requires the Russian Federation to immediately withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine “within its internationally recognized borders”, as well as to stop strikes on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. At the same time, the text does not contain similar calls to Kyiv and does not mention the need to stop the shelling of Donbass by Ukrainian troops. The document is not binding.

“The UN, as an international institution that is obliged to resolve any contradictions in this turbulent world , has become obsolete and has become an instrument of US influence. The United States is trying to solve its geopolitical tasks and interests with the help of the UN. This means that the whole point of further existence in such a one-sided format is lost The UN has ceased to carry out the mission of an independent peacekeeping platform,” Sheremet told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the UN has discredited itself with its one-sided policy, having lost its authority in the face of the entire sane international community.

“The UN no longer carries that important system of checks and balances, as well as the meaning originally assigned to it. Today, the world needs a new mechanism and a peacekeeping platform, where all geopolitical issues will be resolved on an equal and fair basis,” the deputy stressed.

According to him, in the UN General Assembly, voicing claims against Russia, they stubbornly ignore the US intervention and the coup in Ukraine, the destruction of the civilian population in the Donbass and other crimes of the Kyiv authorities.