BRUSSELS, Feb 23 – RIA Novosti. EU leaders in a joint statement on the anniversary of the start of the conflict in Ukraine promised to increase pressure on Russia, as well as continue military and economic assistance to Kyiv.
“The European Union will continue to provide political, economic, humanitarian, financial and military support, including through operational coordinated purchases from European manufacturers. We will also support the reconstruction of Ukraine, for which we will seek to use frozen and immobilized Russian assets, in accordance with European and international law “We will increase collective pressure on Russia to stop its military aggression. To do this, we will adopt the tenth package of sanctions and take action against those who try to circumvent the restrictions,” the document says.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The Russian leader called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security. Earlier, Putin said that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries.”
The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.
