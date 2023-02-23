EU leaders vow to increase pressure on Russia over Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 – RIA Novosti. EU leaders in a joint statement on the anniversary of the start of the conflict in Ukraine promised to increase pressure on Russia, as well as continue military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

“The European Union will continue to provide political, economic, humanitarian, financial and military support, including through operational coordinated purchases from European manufacturers. We will also support the reconstruction of Ukraine, for which we will seek to use frozen and immobilized Russian assets, in accordance with European and international law “We will increase collective pressure on Russia to stop its military aggression. To do this, we will adopt the tenth package of sanctions and take action against those who try to circumvent the restrictions,” the document says.